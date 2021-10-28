Pitt County jury convicts man on attempted first-degree murder charge in 2019 machete attack

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon announced that Santos Anselmo, 53, of Stantonsburg, was convicted in Pitt County Superior Court following a jury trial before Superior Court Judge Jeffery B. Foster on Thursday.

The jury found Anselmo guilty of Attempted First-Degree Murder. At the conclusion of the trial, Anselmo was sentenced to 157-201 months in the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

Evidence presented in the case showed that on June 23, 2019, Santos Anselmo went to the home of his ex-girlfriend multiple times and threatened to kill her and her friend. He returned that evening and chased his ex-girlfriend and her friend with a machete.

The friend was able to get away and run into the house. The ex-girlfriend was chased by Anselmo across the street and pushed down at the roadway where he attacked her with the machete. The victim suffered deep lacerations that went to her scalp, revealing portion of her skull, a deep slash across her cheek, and severe injuries to her hands and knee that required multiple surgeries and a partial amputation to one of her fingers.

Investigation for this case was conducted by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Detective Nathan Hollingsworth and Chief Assistant District Attorney Valerie Pearce represented the state.

In the month that is dedicated to preventing domestic violence, the District Attorney’s office encourages community members to reach out and help anyone you think may be a victim in a domestic violence relationship. Resources are available through local law enforcement and the local Center for Family Violence Prevention 252-758-4400.