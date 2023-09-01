GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on drug-related charges on Aug. 29.

A traffic stop by detectives with the Special Operations Unit was held in the area of Bostic Drive and Burns Drive. John Junior Overton, 48, of Greenville was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine (four counts), possession of drug paraphernalia and felony conspiracy.

He was booked at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $350,000 secured bond, which he later posted for his release.