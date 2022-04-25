GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County man was arrested and is facing several drug-related charges after an investigation by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit.
Kendrick Lamar Anderson, 31, of Greenville, was arrested on the following charges:
- Trafficking Opium or Heroin 14 Grams or More But Less Than 28 Grams (2 Counts)
- Trafficking Opium or Heroin 28 Grams or More (4 Counts)
- Trafficking in Cocaine 28 Grams or More
Anderson was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center and was being held on a $12.3 million bond..