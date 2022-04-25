GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County man was arrested and is facing several drug-related charges after an investigation by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit.

Kendrick Lamar Anderson, 31, of Greenville, was arrested on the following charges:

Trafficking Opium or Heroin 14 Grams or More But Less Than 28 Grams (2 Counts)

Trafficking Opium or Heroin 28 Grams or More (4 Counts)

Trafficking in Cocaine 28 Grams or More

Anderson was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center and was being held on a $12.3 million bond..