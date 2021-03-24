Pitt County man arrested on breaking and entering charges at mother’s home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been arrested and is facing charges after Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies said he broke into his mother’s home.

Deven Leslie Nicholson, 24, of Greenville is facing 13 felony charges:

Breaking and Entering

Larceny After Breaking and Entering

Obtaining Property by False Pretense

Financial Card Theft (8 Counts)

Probation Violation (2 Counts)

On Tuesday at 2:46 p.m., deputies responded to 1821 L. T. Hardee Rd. in Greenville to a reported residential breaking and entering. The victim reported someone entered her home and had stolen multiple items. Cash from her debit card was also stolen. She identified the suspect as Nicholson, her son.

Nicholson was currently on probation and wearing an ankle monitor, according to officials. Deputies worked with officers from NC Probation and Parole and the Greenville Police Department to track Nicholson in a vehicle. A stop was made by Greenville police and, after deputies arrived, Nicholson was arrested.

Nicholson’s bond was set at $150,000 secured. He remained at the Pitt County Detention Center.