Pitt County man convicted of sex offenses from 2018

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County man was convicted of sex offenses in a case dating back to 2018.

Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon announced on Friday that Terry Lynn Best, 59, of Greenville was convicted in Pitt County Superior Court following a jury trial before Superior Court Judge Jeffery B. Foster. The jury found Best guilty of Attempted Second-Degree Forcible Sex Offense and Second-Degree Forcible Sex Offense.

Best was sentenced to 156-308 months and five years of post-release supervision after he is released from prison. He will have to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

In a press release from Dixon’s office, it was revealed that evidence presented at trial showed that on at least two occasions, Best invited young men to his property in the Bells Fork area to play cards. Once there, he provided food and drinks that are believed to have been laced with some substance to render the victims incoherent or unconscious. He then sexually assaulted his victims when they were incapacitated or unconscious.

Officials believe Best, who referred to himself as “Tony,” may have sexually assaulted a number of people over the past 20 years. He has prior convictions for Crimes Against Nature in 2013 and 2015.

Dixon’s office asks that if you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted by Best or anyone else to contact authorities.

Investigation for this case was conducted by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, and Chief Assistant District Attorney Valerie Pearce represented the state.