GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing at least 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after his arrest.

Craig Bogenn, 58, was arrested by Greenville police and booked on the charges Wednesday, according to information posted on the Pitt County Detention Center’s website. All of the charges are felony related.

Bogenn, who is a registered nurse, has a $1 million secured bail. No further information was currently available.