GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Greenville man has been arrested after the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation of illegal drug sales on Wednesday.

Detectives with the Special Operations Unit along with the K-9 unit executed a search warrant at the residence on Cedar Court in Greenville. Detectives seized cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and three handguns. One of the guns had been reported stolen.

Malcolm Jones, 31, of Greenville, has been charged with Possession with Intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, sell deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, maintain dwelling for controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jones was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.