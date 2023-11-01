GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County man who was arrested in 2020 and charged in the murder of his estranged wife was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.

Charly Warters Vebber was found shot to death on Sept. 20, 2020. Kevin Vebber was arrested and charged at the time. Officials said their child, Tori Warters, and the maternal grandfather Charles Warters witnessed the killing on the back deck of their home.

Below is a media release on the trial and conviction from the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office.

On September 20, 2020, Kevin Vebber shot Charly Warters Vebber three times. Kevin Vebber, age 37 at the time of the offense, and Charly Warters Vebber, age 34, were legally separated. Their only child, Tori Warters, aged 14 at the time, witnessed her father shoot and kill her mother on the back deck of their family home. Tori Warters and her maternal grandfather, Charles Warters of Farmville, witnessed the shooting and both testified in the trial that took place over the last week and a half.

Although there was no indication of physical abuse in the marriage, there were indications that Kevin was controlling and emotionally abusive of Charly Warters during their 17-year relationship. Charly was 17 years old when she met Kevin Vebber, age 21 who had recently moved to Pitt County from New York. On the date of the offense, Kevin Vebber shot Charly Warters in the head at point-blank range, and subsequently fired two more shots to the head with a 9 mm firearm that Charly had given him previously as a gift.

The defense attempted to argue that Kevin Vebber was not in his right mind at the time of the shooting. The trial began on Monday, October 23, 2023, and jurors received the case yesterday, October 31 just before noon after closing arguments. The jurors returned a verdict of guilty to First Degree Murder prior to 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 1. The entire event was recorded on a home surveillance camera. Jurors asked to look at the video one last time before returning their final verdict.

After the verdict, Charly Warters’ family delivered moving victim impact statements detailing the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and grief that they continue to suffer with the loss of their sister, daughter and mother. Tori Warters, now aged 17, gave the final impact statement through tears. Kevin Vebber was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The State was represented by Assistant District Attorneys Valerie Pearce, Joel Stadiem, and Chris Williams. The defendant was represented by Ernest Buddy Connor. The judge presiding was William Wolfe. The Pitt County District Attorney’s office would like to express appreciation to all of the family and friends who attended and showed support for the Warters family, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Department, and to the jurors for their hard work in this case. The family would like for all victims and family members of victims who may be experiencing domestic violence to please report the red flags. The number for the Center for Family Violence Prevention is (252) 758-4400.