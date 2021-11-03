Pitt County man wanted on attempted murder charges captured in Wake County after brief chase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County man wanted on attempted murder charges was arrested in Wake County on Wednesday after a brief chase.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office received a request for assistance from the Greenville Police Department to help locate Meleec Greene, who is facing attempted murder charges. Members of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Analysis and Apprehension Team located Greene and began surveillance near the 5300 block of Old Wake Forest Road.

As Greene was attempting to leave in a vehicle, officials tried to stop him before he sped away. After a brief chase, the suspect crashed his vehicle into a utility pole at the intersection of Gresham Lake and Litchford Roads. No other motorists or deputies were injured.

Greene was taken into custody and charged with Felony Speeding to Elude and additional traffic offenses. He was taken to the Wake County Detention Center and will be transported back to Pitt County to face attempted murder charges.