GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has charged a registered sex offender in a crime against a child dating back to last May.

Jubonte Marquel Stevenson, 36, of Greenville was located and arrested by deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on January 9. He was charged with first-degree statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child. He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit began an investigation after receiving a report on May 8 of an alleged sex offense involving a juvenile. Warrants were issued for Stevenson’s arrest on September 15.