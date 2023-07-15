GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Saturday.

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance told WNCT’s Abigail Velez the shooting happened on Rivercreek Drive. Multiple shots were fired into a vehicle occupied by two people. The passenger in the vehicle ran away after the shooting. The person in the driver’s seat stayed and cooperated with deputies who began an investigation.

The person who stayed behind was later transported to ECU Health Medical Center. Dance couldn’t confirm the person’s age or the extent of their injuries. Dance did say it has been a problem area with deputies responding to several calls recently, including a suicide that happened earlier in the week.

Officials were checking security cameras in the area as part of the investigation.