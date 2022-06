GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office posted a notice on its Facebook page of the arrest of five people on drug-related charges.

Mary Louise Lilly, 67, of Winterville, John Hopkins Jr. 38, of Greenville, Sylvester Ray Wiggins Jr., 33, of Greenville, Byron Terrell Edwards, 58, of Ayden, and Nikki Shontae Barnes, 39, of Farmville are each facing a number of drug and other charges stemming from an arrest that happened on June 1.