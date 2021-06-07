Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announces May drug arrest

Alejandro Arteaga-Ceron (Pitt County Sheriff’s Office photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced a drug arrest that happened on May 27.

Detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit conducted ride-through observations of several neighborhoods throughout Pitt County. Deputies made a stop in the area of Redman Avenue and Azalea Street, north of Greenville, after observing two men apparently using illegal drugs.

Officials contacted and detained the suspects for further investigation. A search revealed a folded dollar bill containing powder residue consistent with that of cocaine on Alejandro Arteaga-Ceron, 40, of Greenville.

Arteaga-Ceron was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office where he was released under a $2,500 secured bond.

