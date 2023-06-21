GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said deputies responded at 3:16 p.m. to an area of Cozy Lane in the Belvoir Community to a reported shooting. They found a man with a gunshot wound who told deputies he was at a home requesting assistance.

The man, who was not identified by officials, was rushed to ECU Health Medical Center by ambulance. His status was uncertain Wednesday at 7 p.m., officials said.

The investigation continued Wednesday night. Anyone with information is asked to call Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777 or go to crimestopper.org to submit information.