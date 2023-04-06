GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting that injured two people, one a juvenile, in Grimesland on Thursday.

Pitt County dispatchers received a call just before 4 a.m. of a gunshot victim. They arrived to an area of NC Hwy. 33 East and Langley Drive and found an adult and juvenile with gunshot wounds.

Both were transported by ambulance to ECU Health Medical Center for treatment. Their conditions were unknown as of noon Thursday, officials said.

No further information was available as detectives continued the investigation. If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777 or go online to www.crimestopper.org.