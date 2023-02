GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were hit by gunfire last Saturday.

Deputies responded at 7:45 p.m. to the New York Grocery located at 2596 Old River Road in Greenville to a report of a shooting. Two victims were located and found with non-life-threatening injuries. No names have been released.

The incident is still under investigation, officials said.