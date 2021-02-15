Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of man shot while driving in eastern Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was killed while driving in eastern Pitt County last week, officials said Monday.

Deputies responded to an area of 5767 Clarks Neck Road on Feb. 11 shortly before 8:30 p.m. to a report of a person who had been shot. They discovered the victim had been rushed to Vidant Beaufort County Hospital by another person.

Stephon Smith, 28, of Washington, died of injuries sustained in the shooting early Feb. 12.

If you have any information about this crime you are asked to please call Det. Marcia Perkins at (252) 902-2130. You can also submit an anonymous tip with Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers by calling (252) 758-7777 or going online to www.crimestopper.org. If your tip leads to an arrest you may receive a cash reward.