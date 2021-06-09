Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigating Monday robbery of sweepstakes business

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the robbery of a sweepstakes business in Grimesland on Monday.

At about 9:30 p.m. on Monday, deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported armed robbery at the G Sweepstakes location at 7606 Pitt St. in Grimesland. During the robbery, one of the suspects claimed to have a gun, although no weapon was displayed. Officials said a large amount of cash was taken.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is urged to contact the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. You can also contact Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777 or online at www.crimestopper.org. Through Crime Stoppers you can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can earn a cash reward.