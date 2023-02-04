GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on Monday posted new details on its Facebook page about a shooting that happened on Feb. 4.

At the time, investigators believed the incident to be a murder-suicide. Autopsies of both individuals have since confirmed that news.

Deputies responded at 1:14 p.m. to 1113 Lexington Downs Dr. in Greenville on Feb. 4. They found the residents, William Oscar Small, 62, and Heather Davenport Small, 44, dead from gunshot wounds. Investigators said a weapon was recovered from the scene. There were no signs of forced entry to the home.

During the autopsy, detectives were able to determine that Small shot his wife, Heather, four times. Two of the fatal shot were to her chest from a close distance, indicating she could not have fired those shots. Two gunshot wounds to William Small’s chest were indicative of suicide.

The sheriff’s office Facebook post also said William Small had a long history as a suspect in crimes of domestic violence against Heather Small dating back two decades.