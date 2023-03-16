BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in a robbery and shooting at a sweepstakes business on March 10.

In a post on its Facebook page, the sheriff’s office reports the robbery happened at G Palace Sweepstakes at 5011 NC Hwy. 11 N. in Bethel. An employee was beaten and shot by multiple suspects, who drove off in a black 4-door Audi SUV.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777 or go to www.crimestopper.org.