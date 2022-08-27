GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after an incident that happened on Wednesday.

At about 4:24 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were at Player’s Retreat on Pactolus Highway in Greenville working a separate incident when they were alerted to a fight in the rear parking lot. It was reported one of the individuals had brandished a gun during the fight and had pointed it at several people.

Deputies de-escalated the situation and detained several people. During the investigation, it was discovered that the person with the gun, James Reddick, 49, of Greenville had identified himself as a licensed bail bondsman. Deputies determined Reddick was no longer licensed as a bail bondsman in this state.

A search was conducted of a vehicle operated by Reddick and Jessica Lopez, 29, of Grimesland. Several items were seized including drugs and multiple guns. Both suspects were arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking Opioid by Possession

Trafficking Opioid by Transport

Maintaining a Vehicle for Sale of Controlled Substance

Going Armed to the Terror of the Public

Unlicensed Bail Bondsman

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Lopez was charged with:

Trafficking Opioid by Possession

Trafficking Opioid by Transport

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Reddick was in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond. Lopez was there under a $250,000 secured bond.