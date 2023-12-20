GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re headed out for the holidays, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is here to help.

They’re offering free home checks for people who live in the county and outside of municipality police departments. Deputies hope this will keep any grinches away.

“The deputy assigned to that district will make a special effort to go by the home, to stop and take a look. To make sure everything still looks okay. To keep a special lookout for you to give you that peace of mind, so you can focus on family, the holiday,” said Sergeant Lee Darnell with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

To sign up, visit the website or call (252) 902-2800. They’ll just need to know some information about security alarms, pets, or if any other people have access to your home.