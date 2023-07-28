GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has been monitoring hotspot areas for crime this summer, now with new technology to help in the form of security cameras.

Sheriff Paula Dance said implementing cameras in these areas of the county has helped her not only monitor these places but solve crimes in the process.

“Definitely we depend on any tools that we can, any resources that we can to help us solve crimes, obviously, we can’t be everywhere at once,” said Dance, “We looked at our hotspots and when I say hotspots, that’s areas that we are more prone to get calls in.”

Areas like Rivercreek Drive in the eastern part of the county are involved. There are spots that have seen four shooting-involved incidents within the last month. Dance said that’s an area that is covered by the cameras, which has allowed her to solve some of the crimes that have happened this month.

“Capturing or having the evidence on video, which holds a whole lot more weight than just a witness saying, ‘Oh this is what I think I saw,'” Dance said. “Wel,l that video will show what really came through or what really happened.”

In addition to catching crime as it happens, Dance said the cameras can also be a preventative measure.

“We can go up live on these cameras, kind of monitor and see what we see,” Dance said. “We think it’s a great investment in our community as it relates to safety.”

Dance said she hopes to implement more cameras throughout the county in the near future.