Pitt County shooting leaves mother dead, 3-year-old son injured

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman was killed and a child was injured in a shooting that happened Wednesday night in Greenville.

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2004 Long Dr. in Greenville at around 9:25 p.m. to a call of a reported shooting. They found Marshavia Pasley, 20, unresponsive. She died at the scene.

Investigators said multiple shots had been fired into the home from the outside. Pasley and her 3-year-old son were both hit. The boy was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where he was being treated.

A third person, Raeshon Peoples, was in the home but was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777 or online at crimestopper.org.