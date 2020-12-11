Pitt County woman arrested by detectives on drug-related charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville woman is facing drug-related charges after she was arrested on Thursday.

Amanda Sue Stepp, 34, was pulled over by detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit. A search of her vehicle resulted in heroin being found.

Stepp was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.