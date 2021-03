GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for the second time in less than five months on drug-related charges.

Samantha Coppola, 38, of Greenville was arrested by detectives with the sheriff’s office Special Operations Unit on Tuesday. She is charged with Trafficking of Schedule II by Possession (highly addictive opiate pills).

Coppola was being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.