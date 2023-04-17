GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville woman currently in the Pitt County Detention Center is facing multiple felony charges against a child.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check on a 17-year-old who appeared to be suffering from some mental health issues. The juvenile reported to deputies that she was the victim of human trafficking, officials said.

After an investigation, Christina Marie Mills, 40, of Greenville was arrested. She is facing charges of human trafficking a child victim, second-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping and accessory to sexual servitude.

She was arrested on April 16 and was being held under a $1 million secured bond.