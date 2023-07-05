PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday to a call about a shooting within a residence.

There were two gunshot victims, one who was pronounced dead and the other who was taken to the ECU Hospital in Greenville. Arthur Tann was announced dead on the scene and Tanita Patterson is being treated for her wounds.

The suspect, Jahmire Patterson, was Tann’s stepson and Patterson’s son. He resided in the home with the victims.

Patterson was arrested and charged with Murder and attempted murder.