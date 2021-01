PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — Plymouth police are looking for at least two suspects in the robbery of the Pizza Hut there on Wednesday.

Officials said in a Facebook post the robbery happened at around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday. At least two people were pictured in surveillance photos that were released on Thursday. An undetermined amount of money was taken from the two men, who displayed guns during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Soria at (252) 506-1509.