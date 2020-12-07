Plymouth woman arrested on insurance fraud, other charges

RALEIGH — A Plymouth woman was arrested on Dec. 2 and charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey’s office on Monday announced the arrest of Laykeysha Chesson, 23, of Plymouth. Her charges are both felonies. She was released under a $10,000 unsecured bond. Her first court case is Tuesday in Washington County District Court.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accused Chesson of falsely telling National General Insurance that her vehicle was stolen and then wrecked in an attempt to obtain $16,873.01 from the insurance company. The offenses occurred between May 27 and Nov. 13, according to a press release.