Police: $1.5 million worth of marijuana seized in NC

Crime Tracker

by: Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve intercepted $1.5 million worth of marijuana that was passing through the state along an East Coast drug route.

The Greensboro News & Record reports that the drugs were seized Saturday.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said it seized 331 pounds of marijuana and 30 pounds of a concentrated form of cannabis known as “wax.”

The sheriff’s office said that North Carolina was not the intended destination of the drugs. The office said that the seizure disrupted the supply of drugs along the East Coast.

The investigation involved the Specialized Enforcement Unit of the sheriff’s office and agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Authorities released no additional information, citing the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation.

