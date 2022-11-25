LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The Walmart on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton is closed after one person was shot Friday morning inside the store.

A sign outside of the location, which initially said the store would be closed until Saturday, now says the store will reopen at 7 a.m. Sunday.

(WBTW)

Police were called at about 11:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting inside the Walmart. Officers arrived as the building was being evacuated.

Police didn’t find a shooter or any victims in the store, but surveillance video shows a shooter leaving the store as it’s being evacuated, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Officers learned minutes later a person showed up at UNC Health Southeastern with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

A suspect has been identified and police are working to locate him, according to a news release. The name of the person is not being released at this time.

Police said the two individuals involved knew each other and said it appears to be an isolated incident. Police are not aware of any other customers or employees who were injured.

In a statement to News13, Walmart said it is “working with local law enforcement” and directed all questions to them.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the scene appeared to have cleared.

Courtesy: Shane Baker/Facebook

No other details were immediately available.

