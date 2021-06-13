Police: 2 dead after 5 people, including teen, shot overnight in Winston-Salem; Deaths are 18th in city in 2021

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead after five people were shot during a pair of Friday shootings in Winston-Salem, according to police. Investigators are working to determine if the two shootings were connected.

At about 5:05 p.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting on the 1500 block of Bruce Street.

At the scene, officers found 22-year-old Tristen Gadberry suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS brought the victim to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Investigators have not released any suspect information or any possible motive for the shooting.

Hours later, at about 9:55 p.m., police were on patrol in the area of the 800 block of East Devonshire Street when they heard shots fired.

Officers responded to the area of the gunshots and found four people with gunshot wounds near the intersection of East Devonshire Street and Burgandy Street.

Two adult men, a 17-year-old and one other person who has not yet been identified were injured.

Three of the victims were taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The fourth victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Investigators found two firearms at the scene.

At this time, police do not know if the Devonshire Street shooting is related to the Bruce Street shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol at (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The police department said the deaths are the city’s 18th homicide of the year.