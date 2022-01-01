Police: 2 juveniles charged in shooting at school tournament

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say that two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded two other boys during a high school basketball game in Salisbury.

Nexstar affiliate WJZY reports the juveniles were arrested on Friday.

Salisbury Police said the two juveniles faces two counts of attempted murder, “with more criminal charges forthcoming.”

The shooting occurred Wednesday at Catawba College. Police said a fight had broken out in the lobby outside the gym during halftime. The basketball event had featured schools from Rowan County.

A 13-year-old and a 14-year-old are still recovering from their injuries after they were shot during a fight that broke out during a high school basketball tournament, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Authorities said just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, the suspects fired multiple rounds, striking the two teenage boys in the lobby of the Catawba College gymnasium.

Salisbury Police Chief Jerome “Jerry” Stokes said a 14-year-old boy was shot in his right forearm and was transported to Rowan Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was released Wednesday night.

A 13-year-old boy was struck in the right leg and was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Chief Stokes said he remains in the hospital and is in good/stable condition. Neither teen was reportedly involved in the altercation that broke out on campus and were innocent bystanders, authorities said.

The Salisbury Police Department is being assisted by the NC State Bureau of Investigation with this case.