DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say that two men who were found shot to death in a parking lot in Durham.

Nexstar’s WNCN reports the men were found early Sunday morning near the Interstate 40 interchange and Research Triangle Park.

Police found the men after responding to the report of a shooting at about 1:35 a.m.

Police have not released any additional information about the incident or the men who died. But they’re asking anyone with information to provide it to detectives.