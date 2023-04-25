ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Two juveniles were shot Monday in the area of Speed Street near Madrin Street in Elizabeth City, police said.

Elizabeth City Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of Speed Street around 6:36 p.m. in reference to gunshots being reported.

At the scene, officers found an 8-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. Police said he was taken by private vehicle to Sentara Albemarle Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

A 17-year-old boy was also taken by private vehicle to Sentara Albemarle Hospital after being shot in the right leg. Police said that person was also listed in stable condition.

Both juveniles have since been released from Sentara Albemarle Hospital, according to police.

The ECPD held a press conference on April 25 at 4:30 p.m. at Elizabeth City’s Municipal Building, 306 East Colonial Avenue to discuss this incident.

Police are still investigating the incidents and ask that anyone with information about them to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.