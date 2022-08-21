ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police are looking for a woman with several open warrants related to breaking and entering incidents in the area.

Police said, Carmen Opal Rumfelt, 36, is wanted for breaking and entering into a business located on Sweeten Creek Road in May.

The police described Rumfelt as a 5-foot, 2 inches woman weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Rumfelt has tattoos of a cross on her left leg and ankle, a sparrow on her left shoulder and a heart on her lower back, police said.

Police are asking the public to contact them at (828) 252-1110, or send an anonymous tip, to TIP2APD (847411) if they know the whereabouts or any current information on Rumfelt.