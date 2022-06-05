DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — At least three people were seriously injured when gunfire erupted overnight in the parking lot of a Durham strip club, authorities said.

According to witnesses, a large group of people were involved in a disturbance in the parking lot of the establishment when the shots were fired around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

At least three people were injured and were taken to an area hospital in private vehicles for treatment of serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators were processing a large number of shell casings, interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, according to the news release.