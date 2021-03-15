Police charge man with setting fire to occupied home

Desmond Ray Hunter (Gaston Police Department photo via FOX 46 Charlotte)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police have charged a North Carolina man with intentionally setting fire to a home while a woman was inside.

Gastonia police said Desmond Ray Hunter, 64, of Bessemer City, used an accelerant to start the fire shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday. The Gaston Gazette reports that Hunter is accused of lighting the back of the house on fire, which caused about $10,000 in damage to the rear porch, back door, and exterior wall and roof.

Police charged Hunter with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree arson.

He was booked in Gaston County Jail early Sunday and is being held without bond.

