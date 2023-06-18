Investigators on the scene of fatal shooting on Arrowood Lane (Haley Conner/ WFXR News)

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder and assault after a Wintergreen Police Department (WPD) officer was shot and killed on June 16.

Virginia State Police (VSP) says 23-year-old Daniel M. Barmak, from Towson, MD was charged with the following:

Capital murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Two felony counts of malicious wounding

The shooting remains under investigation, however, VSP says the incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday when an emergency call came in regarding 23-year-old Daniel M. Barmak, from Towson, MD, Barmak allegedly assaulting two 23-year-old men at a home on Arrowood Lane. The two men were able to flee the house on foot and were taken to the UVA Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers learned that 31-year-old Officer Christopher Wagner II was the first to arrive at the scene. State Police say Wagner located Barmak in the woods where a struggle began over Wagner’s department-issued handgun.

During the struggle, Barmak allegedly shot and killed Officer Wagner.

WPD and deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office took Barkmak into custody.

Barmak was also shot during the incident and was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

As the investigation continued, State Police say they seized illegal narcotics inside Barmak’s home. They also found Officer Wagner’s handgun in the woods.

Wagner’s body has been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for an examination and autopsy.

Barmak is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The Nelson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney released the following statement:

The Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney is working with the Virginia State Police during the ongoing criminal investigation. We extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Officer Wagner’s family, the Wintergreen Police Department, and Wintergreen community. The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office is committed to pursuing a just and legal resolve to this case.”



WFXR News will update you with additional details as they are released.