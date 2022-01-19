Police charge North Carolina man in mother’s shooting death

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man is accused of fatally shooting his mother and trying to leave the scene, police said.

Concord police officers arrived at a home at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday to assist Cabarrus County paramedics who had been called for a medical-related incident, according to a news release.

As emergency workers were leaving the home, multiple gunshots were heard coming from the home, police said. The officers then encountered Ya-Qway Jayshawn Sawyer, 24, as he tried to leave. Officers detained Sawyer and began a search of the house. They found Sawyer’s mother, Katrina Renee Smith, dead in her bathroom with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Sawyer was charged with murder and is being held without bond in the Cabarrus County jail, police said. It’s not known if he has an attorney, and police haven’t determined a motive for the shooting.