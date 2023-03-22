Gaston County authorities seized nearly $90,000 worth of Fentanyl in an arrest recently.

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police arrested a 23-year-old suspect on drug charges and found an additional $90,000 worth of fentanyl in his possession.

The Gaston County Police Department Special Investigations Unit and the Gaston County Emergency Response Team arrested Elazja Gingles of Gastonia on several outstanding drug warrants.

During the course of the investigation, authorities seized an additional 3,000 fentanyl pills, which have a street value of approximately $90,000.

Photo: Elazja Gingles of Gastonia, Gaston County PD

Authorities said Gingles is facing 13 counts related to trafficking fentanyl in Gaston County, assault with a deadly weapon against a government official, two counts of maintaining a vehicle for selling controlled substances, and was also served with an outstanding parole warrant.

Gingles is currently at the Gaston County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Gastonia Police said there is no further information to be released at this time.