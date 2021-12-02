Police: Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway Thursday evening after a man was shot and killed in southeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Detreye Kenjuan Walker. CMPD said the man’s next of kin have been notified of his death.

The deadly shooting happened shortly after 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in the 6600 block of Lawyers Road. As officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. CMPD officers attempted life-saving measures, however, the man was ultimately pronounced dead by Medic.

The victim and suspect were known to each other. Detectives are speaking to a person of interest at this time and are not looking for any additional suspects.

This case remains active and ongoing.