Two men charged with February murder of Rocky Mount woman

UPDATE: Rocky Mount Police said its Homicide Unit has charged two men with the murder of a woman who died after she was assaulted in February.



Rocky Mount Police said on August 8, its Homicide Unit officers arrested Dewayne Cozart, age 31, in Rocky Mount.



Cozart was charged with First Degree Murder and is being held without bond in the Nash County Detention Center.



A second man, Limichael Pittman, age 26, who was already in the Bertie County Jail on unrelated charges, was also charged with First Degree Murder in this case.



Rocky Mount Police said Pittman was then transferred to the Edgecombe County Jail, and later to the Nash County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.

Police said on Feb. 13, at 10:57 a.m., officers and EMS crews responded to 1 Drew Hills Court for a report of an unresponsive female who had been injured in an assault.



The victim, identified as Latisha J. Lee, 31, of Rocky Mount, was pronounced dead at the scene, due to injuries from an aggravated assault.

The Crime Scene Unit responded and the case is being investigated by the Rocky Mount Homicide Unit.