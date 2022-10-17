NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A report of shots fired at a McDonald’s on Degraffenreid Avenue on Monday night led to an investigation by the New Bern Police Department.

Officers responded to the McDonald’s at 7:14 p.m. Monday, according to a press release. They found shell casings and property damage when they arrived.

“Based on the investigation, this does not appear to be a random act of violence,” the release reads. “At this time, one juvenile subject is being questioned and potential charges are being evaluated. Detectives are on scene gathering additional evidence.”

Officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the New Bern Police Department at 252-672-4100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the New Bern Police Department’s new Tip411 system by texting the keyword NBPDTIP with your

tip to 847411.