KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are looking for those involved in a shooting at a party early Sunday where two people were injured.

Police said they got a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. They arrived and found a large party going on. A gunshot victim was found a short time later during a traffic stop on West Vernon Avenue. A second victim was located at UNC Lenoir Hospital.

Both victims were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.