Police investigating multiple armed robberies on Spartanburg’s west side

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police in Spartanburg are investigating multiple armed robberies and kidnappings which happened within two days on the city’s west side.

The first armed robbery happened Friday night in the parking lot of the Wasabi Japanese Restaurant on John B. White Sr. Boulevard.

Officers said an 18-year-old victim was approached by two men with a gun in the parking lot of the restaurant shortly after 9:00 p.m. The men forced the victim to drive to an ATM to withdraw money.

The second armed robbery happened at the Olive Garden on W.O. Ezell Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Three victims had just finished eating at the restaurant when they were approached by two armed men asking for money in the parking lot.

Investigators said the suspects took the victims’ phones and wallets and forced them to drive to an ATM to withdraw money.

Early Sunday morning, police said a man with a gun attempted to rob and carjack a woman who had just finished pumping gas.

Officers said the attempted carjacking happened at the Spinx gas station on John B. White Sr. Boulevard just before 3:00 a.m.

According to investigators, the man had approached her car window to ask for money, then pulled a gun and told her to get out of the vehicle. The victim rolled up her window and drove away, police said.

No injuries were reported in any of the crimes.

Spartanburg Police said the investigation into the crimes is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2065 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.