KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers with the Kinston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on Wednesday.

Once officers arrived on North Davis Street just before 11:30 p.m., they said they found Franklin Antonio Bowden II dead after he had been shot at least once. Detectives are currently investigating and no further information was released.

If anyone has information on this or other crimes, call the tips line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. All calls are confidential and anonymous.