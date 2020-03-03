Live Now
Police looking for man accused of assaulting woman in Burlington home

Timothy Deandrea Watlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police say a man got away after assaulting a woman in a Burlington home.

At about 5:58 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a domestic assault on Hazel Drive.

At the scene, officers spoke with a woman who had been assaulted.

Police are now looking for Timothy Deandrea Watlington, 34, of Burlington. Officers say he left the scene before police arrived but believe he may still be in the area.

He is accused of breaking and entering to terrorize, assault on a female and false imprisonment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burlington police at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.

