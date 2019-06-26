Police looking for suspect wanted for stealing truck in Morehead City

The Morehead City Police Department is looking for a person wanted for stealing a truck from Taylor Boat Works.

Police said the suspect stole a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab truck from 200 Pensacola Avenue on June 22 around 8:30 p.m.

The truck has a small silver VHF marine antenna mounted to the toolbox on the driver’s side and an N.C. registration BLJ-4008.

The suspect is described as a white man with grey hair and grey goatee, 50-55 years of age, approximately 5’10- 6′ and 215lbs.

The suspect was seen wearing a dark t-shirt and a two-tone ball cap.

He has a noticeable tattoo on his right forearm.

Police said they recovered a stolen boat at Taylor Boat Works that was taken from Carolina Beach.

According to police, the suspect traveled the ICW from Carolina Beach on the stolen boat to Morehead City.

If you have any information contact the Morehead City Police Department at 252-726-3131 or 252-726-1911.